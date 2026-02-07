Rhythm of Our Roots celebrates Black history through music

CROWLEY, La. — A Black history celebration is happening Saturday in Crowley.

Rhythm of Our Roots is happening inside the Crowley Rice Theater. The live musical experience will celebrate the evolution of African American music through storytelling and performances.

"I felt like we needed a show in Black History Month that celebrates Black people in our music and how it's developed to what we're listening to now," said London Michal, director for Rhythm of Our Roots. "I want them to take away, first of all, that there's talent in the younger generation, you know. I directed this all by myself, so everything that they'll see is coming from my mind, so we should pay more attention to that, and also, we should pay more homage to those who came before us and laid the foundation for what we have now."

Doors of the Crowley Rice Theater will open at 6 p.m., and the show will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20. You can purchase your tickets here.