Record number of grads for LSUE 2026 Spring Commencement

Louisiana State University Eunice celebrated a record graduation class during the 2026 Spring Commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 15 on the LSUE campus.

Separate graduation ceremonies were held for the LSUE Academy and Dual Enrollment graduates, as well as an afternoon ceremony for the rest of the graduating class.

A total of 713 degrees and certificates were awarded, smashing the previous record of 474 set last spring. There was also a record number of honor graduates, with 135 students earning Magna Cum Laude or Summa Cum Laude designation.

The 2026 Spring Graduating Class is as follows:

Abbeville: Aaron Bertrand, Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology; Aaron Bertrand, Certificate of General Studies; Brittanie Reynaud, Associate of Science in Nursing; Brittanie Reynaud, Certificate of General Studies

Albany: Christina Dugas, Certificate of Technical Studies in Medical Billing and Coding

Allen, Texas: Aarren Marshall, Associate of General Studies; Aarren Marshall, Certificate of General Studies

Arnaudville: Railynn Duplechain, Associate of Science in Nursing; Railynn Duplechain, Certificate of General Studies; Meagan Dupuis, Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology; Meagan Dupuis, Certificate of General Studies; Alexis Johnson, Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology; Alexis Johnson, Certificate of General Studies; Silas Lafleur, Associate of Science in Nursing; Silas Lafleur, Certificate of General Studies; Alyse Rider, Associate of Science in Nursing Alyse Rider, Certificate of General Studies

Basile: Payton McCoy, Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology; Payton McCoy, Certificate of General Studies

Benton: Ava Defee, Associate of General Studies; Ava Defee, Certificate of General Studies

Bossier City: Kimberly Richardson, Certificate of Technical Studies in Medical Billing and Coding

Branch: Lindsey LeJeune, Associate of Science in Nursing; Lindsey LeJeune, Certificate of General Studies; Zachary Miller, Associate of Arts Louisiana Transfer Business; Zachary Miller, Certificate of General Studies

Broussard: Leighton Babineaux, Associate of Science in Criminal Justice; Leighton Babineaux, Certificate of General Studies; Aleya Duhon, Associate of Science in Nursing; Aleya Duhon, Certificate of General Studies; Jennifer Dutile, Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology; Jennifer Dutile, Certificate of General Studies; Kaylee Smith, Associate of Science in Nursing; Kaylee Smith, Certificate of General Studies; Thalia Vallier, Associate of Science Health Sciences; Thalia Vallier, Certificate of General Studies

Bunkie: Carley LaPrairie, Associate of Science Health Sciences; Carley LaPrairie, Certificate of General Studies

Carencro: Kyla Lee, Associate of Science Louisiana Transfer Biological Science; Kyla Lee, Certificate of General Studies; Hannah Wiley, Associate of Science Health Sciences; Hannah Wiley, Certificate of General Studies

Chataignier: Emily Fontenot, Associate of Science in Nursing; Emily Fontenot, Certificate of General Studies; Jason Moore, Associate of Arts Louisiana Transfer Humanities; Jason Moore, Certificate of General Studies

Church Point: Gabrielle Bergeron, Associate of Science in Nursing; Gabrielle Bergeron, Certificate of General Studies; Payton Cain, Associate of General Studies; Payton Cain, Certificate of General Studies; Cessalie Carrier, Associate of Science in Nursing; Cessalie Carrier, Certificate of General Studies; Harley Duplechain, Associate of Science in Nursing; Harley Duplechain, Certificate of General Studies; Michael Dupont, Associate of General Studies; Michael Dupont, Certificate of General Studies; Ashley Kibodeaux, Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology; Ashley Kibodeaux, Certificate of General Studies; Danielle Lazarus, Associate of Science in Nursing; Danielle Lazarus, Certificate of General Studies; Andrea' Richard, Certificate of Technical Studies in Medical Billing and Coding; Blaykelyn Romero, Associate of Science Health Sciences; Avery Tate, Associate of Science in Nursing; Avery Tate, Certificate of General Studies

Colfax: Shanique Brevelle, Certificate of Technical Studies in Medical Billing and Coding

Cottonport: Breanna Bertrand, Certificate of Technical Studies in Medical Billing and Coding

Covington: Jade Fischtziur, Certificate of General Studies; Jade Fischtzuir, Associate of General Studies

Crowley: Katie Doucet, Associate of General Studies; Katie Doucet, Certificate of General Studies; Annsley Gatte, Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology; Annsley Gatte, Certificate of General Studies; Cameron Guidry, Associate of Science in Nursing; Cameron Guidry, Certificate of General Studies; Mary Harrington, Associate of General Studies; Mary Harrington, Certificate of General Studies; Kaylyn Holzli, Associate of Science Health Sciences; Kaylyn Holzli, Certificate of General Studies; Hayden-Anthony Istre, Associate of Science in Nursing; Hayden-Anthony Istre, Certificate of General Studies; Khloe Istre, Associate of Science in Nursing; Khloe Istre, Certificate of General Studies; Hannah Romero, Associate of Science in Nursing; Hannah Romero, Certificate of General Studies; Anthony Stymest, Associate of Science in Nursing; Anthony Stymest, Certificate of General Studies; Ashlyn Thibodeaux, Associate of Science in Nursing; Ashlyn Thibodeaux, Certificate of General Studies

Denham Springs: Keisy Diaz, Certificate of Technical Studies in Medical Billing and Coding; Makinley Harris, Associate of Arts Louisiana Transfer Business; Makinley Harris, Certificate of General Studies; Kaitlyn Mclaughlin, Associate of General Studies

DeRidder: Ashley Slaydon, Certificate of Technical Studies in Medical Billing and Coding

Duson: Lauren Dugas, Certificate of Technical Studies in Medical Billing and Coding

Egan: Shelia Leger, Associate of Science in Nursing; Shelia Leger, Certificate of General Studies; Kylie Morgan, Associate of Arts Louisiana Transfer Criminal Justice; Kylie Morgan, Certificate of General Studies

Elton: Laylah Fontenot, Associate of Science Health Sciences; Laylah Fontenot, Certificate of General Studies; Brett Yazzie, Associate of General Studies; Brett Yazzie, Certificate of General Studies

Erath: Seth Domingues, Associate of Science in Nursing; Seth Domingues, Certificate of General Studies; Madison Folse, Associate of Science in Nursing; Madison Folse, Certificate of General Studies; Emily Suire, Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology; Emily Suire, Certificate of General Studies; Ny'Gene Williams, Associate of Science Health Sciences; Ny'Gene Williams, Certificate of General Studies

Estherwood: Brianna Meche, Associate of Science in Nursing; Brianna Meche, Certificate of General Studies

Eunice: Ryan Ardoin, Associate of Science in Criminal Justice; Ryan Ardoin, Certificate of General Studies; Cypress Bergeron, Associate of Science Louisiana Transfer Biological Science; Cypress Bergeron, Certificate of General Studies; Briley Darbonne, Associate of Applied Science in Management; Briley Darbonne, Certificate of General Studies; Briley Darbonne, Certificate of Technical Studies in Basic Management; Makayla Frilot, Associate of Science Health Sciences; Makayla Frilot, Certificate of General Studies; Anllely Fuentes Acosta, Associate of Arts Louisiana Transfer Business; Connie Fuselier, Associate of General Studies; Connie Fuselier, Certificate of General Studies; Dylan Gray, Certificate of General Studies; Ashland Johnson, Associate of Arts Louisiana Transfer Fine Arts; Gabriella Keller, Associate of Science Health Sciences; Gabriella Keller, Certificate of General Studies; Summer Lafleur, Associate of Science Health Sciences; Summer Lafleur, Certificate of General Studies; Abbegayle LeJeune, Associate of Science Health Sciences; Abbegayle LeJeune, Certificate of General Studies; Chasity Perron, Certificate of Technical Studies in Medical Billing and Coding; Jaslyn Randall, Associate of Science Health Sciences; Jaslyn Randall, Certificate of General Studies; Mary Richard, Certificate of Technical Studies in Medical Billing and Coding; Lauren Stagg, Certificate of General Studies; Lauren Stagg, Associate of General Studies; Nicholas Venable, Associate of Applied Science in Management; Nicholas Venable, Certificate of Technical Studies in Administrative Technology; Nicholas Venable, Certificate of Technical Studies in Basic Management; Nicholas Venable, Certificate of Technical Studies in Human Resources Management

Evangeline: Lanie Murray, Associate of Science in Nursing; Lanie Murray, Certificate of General Studies

Fenton: Sharlette Gordon, Associate of Science Health Sciences; Sharlette Gordon, Certificate of General Studies

Folsom: Megan Stein, Certificate of Technical Studies in Medical Billing and Coding

Gibson: Catlin Naquin, Certificate of Technical Studies in Medical Billing and Coding

Glenmora: Jami Ogonowski, Associate of Science in Nursing; Jami Ogonowski, Certificate of General Studies

Gonzalez: Ava Lambert, Associate of General Studies; Ava Lambert, Certificate of General Studies

Gueydan: Kelsey Bihm, Associate of Applied Science in Management; Kelsey Bihm, Certificate of Technical Studies in Administrative Technology; Kelsey Bihm, Certificate of Technical Studies in Basic Management; Isabella Reese, Associate of Science in Nursing; Isabella Reese, Certificate of General Studies

Hornbeck: Izabella Henry, Associate of General Studies; Izabella Henry, Certificate of General Studies

Houma: Jadyn Yesso, Associate of General Studies; Jadyn Yesso, Certificate of General Studies

Houston, Texas: Jordan Stanley, Associate of General Studies; Jordan Stanley, Certificate of General Studies

Iota: Zoe Smith, Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology; Zoe Smith, Certificate of General Studies; Madison Youngblood, Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology; Madison Youngblood, Certificate of General Studies

Jeanerette: Arnaz Marks, Associate of Arts Louisiana Transfer Criminal Justice; Arnaz Marks, Certificate of General Studies; Zoie Tyler, Associate of Science Health Sciences; Zoie Tyler, Certificate of General Studies

Jena: Brooklyn Robertson, Certificate of Technical Studies in Medical Billing and Coding

Jennings: Kaizlee Miller, Associate of General Studies; Kaizlee Miller, Certificate of General Studies; Christopher Tall, Associate of Science Health Sciences; Christopher Tall, Certificate of General Studies

Kaplan: Brianna Broussard, Associate of Science in Nursing; Brianna Broussard, Certificate of General Studies; Kinley Duhon, Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology; Kinley Duhon, Certificate of General Studies; Kyrstyn Eggert, Certificate of Technical Studies in Medical Billing and Coding; Carlie Hebert, Associate of Science in Nursing; Carlie Hebert, Certificate of General Studies; Marlee Hebert, Associate of Science in Nursing; Marlee Hebert, Certificate of General Studies; Sasha Rudd, Associate of Science in Nursing; Janee St. Julien, Associate of Science in Nursing; Janee St. Julien, Certificate of General Studies; Courtney Thompson, Associate of Science in Nursing; Courtney Thompson, Certificate of General Studies

Kentwood: Juanita Jones, Certificate of Technical Studies in Medical Billing and Coding

Kinder: Justin Woodcock, Associate of Arts Louisiana Transfer Fine Arts; Justin Woodcock, Certificate of General Studies

Kingwood: Erika Savage, Associate of General Studies; Erika Savage, Certificate of General Studies

Krotz Springs: Caroline Bourque, Associate of Applied Science in Management; Caroline Bourque, Certificate of General Studies

Lafayette: Sarah Alshehabi, Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology; Mylie Arnaud, Associate of General Studies; Mylie Arnaud, Certificate of General Studies; Marina Bagala, Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology; Marina Bagala, Certificate of General Studies; Sadie Boss, Associate of Science in Nursing; Sadie Boss, Certificate of General Studies; Keely Chenevert, Associate of Science in Nursing; Keely Chenevert, Certificate of General Studies; Riley Daly, Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology; Riley Daly, Certificate of General Studies; Ashley Davidson, Associate of Science in Nursing; Ashley Davidson, Certificate of General Studies; Maristella Duffy- Faulk, Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology; Maristella Duffy- Faulk, Certificate of General Studies; Tiffany Duhon, Associate of Science in Nursing; Tiffany Duhon, Certificate of General Studies; Carson Fontenot, Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology; Carson Fontenot, Certificate of General Studies; Felicity Mouton, Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology; Felicity Mouton, Certificate of General Studies; Chelsie Paddio, Certificate of Technical Studies in Medical Billing and Coding; Savannah Richard, Associate of Science in Nursing; Emma Seaux, Associate of General Studies; Collin Suire, Associate of General Studies; Collin Suire, Certificate of General Studies; Brianna Washington, Associate of Science in Nursing; Brianna Washington, Certificate of General Studies

Lake Charles: Kalleigh Wing, Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology; Kalleigh Wing, Certificate of General Studies

Mamou: Jace Comeaux, Associate of Applied Science in Management; Bryan Foreman, Associate of General Studies; Bryan Foreman, Certificate of General Studies; Morgan Hebert, Associate of Science in Nursing; Morgan Hebert, Certificate of General Studies; Jada Thomas, Associate of Science Health Sciences; Jada Thomas, Certificate of General Studies

Marrero: Paige Arocha, Certificate of Technical Studies in Medical Billing and Coding

Maurice: Halle Hardy, Associate of Science Health Sciences

Mechanicsville, Iowa: Ivan Gonzalez, Associate of General Studies; Ivan Gonzalez, Certificate of General Studies

Morse: Teairra Istre, Associate of Arts Louisiana Transfer Business; Teairra Istre, Certificate of General Studies

New Iberia: Almedina Bourda, Certificate of Technical Studies in Medical Billing and Coding; Paula Leutiger, Associate of Science in Nursing; Paula Leutiger, Certificate of General Studies; Jordan Richard, Associate of Arts Louisiana Transfer Social Science; Jordan Richard, Certificate of General Studies; Hannah Romero, Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology; Hannah Romero, Certificate of General Studies

Norco: Bailey Eddings, Associate of Science Louisiana Transfer Physical Science; Bailey Eddings, Certificate of General Studies

Oakdale: Marlee Dyer, Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology; Marlee Dyer, Certificate of General Studies; Siera Paul, Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology; Siera Paul, Certificate of General Studies; Lexis Sinclair, Associate of General Studies; Lexis Sinclair, Certificate of General Studies

Olla: Landri Skinner, Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology

Opelousas: Amber Alford, Associate of Science in Nursing; Amber Alford, Certificate of General Studies; Ja'Niya Fontenot, Associate of Science Health Sciences; Ja'Niya Fontenot, Certificate of General Studies; Brandashia Gallow, Associate of Science in Agriculture; Brandashia Gallow, Certificate of General Studies; Alexis Lee, Associate of Science Health Sciences; Alexis Lee, Certificate of General Studies; Marilyn Moody, Certificate of Technical Studies in Medical Billing and Coding; Adalynn Soileau, Associate of Arts Louisiana Transfer Social Science; Adalynn Soileau, Certificate of General Studies; Caroline Trahan, Associate of Applied Science in Management; Caroline Trahan, Certificate of Technical Studies in Basic Management

Port Arthur, Texas: Racquel Lewis, Certificate of Technical Studies in Medical Billing and Coding

Port Barre: Sharie Boudreaux, Certificate of General Studies; Carolyn Collins, Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology; Carolyn Collins, Certificate of General Studies; Hailey Credeur, Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology; Hailey Credeur, Certificate of General Studies; Samantha Fontenot, Certificate of General Studies

Prairieville: Royelle Cobb, Certificate of Technical Studies in Medical Billing and Coding; Makinzey Elisar, Associate of General Studies; Makinzey Elisar, Certificate of General Studies

Rayne: Bridget Arsement, Associate of Science in Nursing; Bridget Arsement, Certificate of General Studies; Kaylee Bedel, Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology; Kaylee Bedel, Certificate of General Studies; Madeline Colligan, Associate of Science in Nursing; Madeline Colligan, Certificate of General Studies; Carlee Domingue, Associate of Science in Nursing; Carlee Domingue, Certificate of General Studies; Joshua Doucet, Associate of General Studies; Joshua Doucet, Certificate of General Studies; Hailey Robinson, Associate of Science in Nursing; Hailey Robinson, Certificate of General Studies

Saint Constant, Quebec, Canada: Marven Michel, Associate of General Studies; Marven Michel, Certificate of General Studies

Saint Rose: Rachel Draughon, Associate of General Studies; Rachel Draughon, Certificate of General Studies

Scott: Dylan Cavazos, Associate of General Studies; Kayla Hollier, Associate of Science in Nursing; Kayla Hollier, Certificate of General Studies

Shreveport: Andrea Black, Associate of Science in Nursing

Springfield: Kamryn Olivier, Associate of Science Health Sciences; Kamryn Olivier, Certificate of General Studies

St. Martinville: Ashlen Bourgeois, Associate of Science in Nursing

Stonewall: Ciara Orgeron, Associate of General Studies; Ciara Orgeron, Certificate of General Studies

Sulphur: Payton Prince, Associate of General Studies; Payton Prince, Certificate of General Studies; Michael Thomas, Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology; Michael Thomas, Certificate of General Studies

Texas City, Texas: Kylie Schmidt, Associate of General Studies; Kylie Schmidt, Certificate of General Studies

Ville Platte: Maci Bertrand, Associate of General Studies; Maci Bertrand, Certificate of General Studies; Jordan Brown, Associate of Applied Science in Computer Information Technology; Kristie Charlie, Associate of Science in Nursing; Kristie Charlie, Certificate of General Studies; Kaitlyn Fontenot, Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology; Kaitlyn Fontenot, Certificate of General Studies; Lilly Fontenot, Associate of Science in Nursing; Lilly Fontenot, Certificate of General Studies; Josie Guillory, Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology; Josie Guillory, Certificate of General Studies; Ava Kordish, Associate of General Studies; Ava Kordish, Certificate of General Studies; Claire Miller, Associate of Science in Nursing; Claire Miller, Certificate of General Studies; Madison Monier, Associate of Science in Nursing; Madison Monier, Certificate of General Studies; Jenna Ortego, Associate of Science in Nursing; Jenna Ortego, Certificate of General Studies; Tonya Seriale, Certificate of Technical Studies in Medical Billing and Coding; Yasmine Serie, Associate of Applied Science in Management; Yasmine Serie, Certificate of Technical Studies in Human Resources Management; Ava Shiver, Certificate of General Studies; Samantha Vidrine, Associate of Science Health Sciences; Samantha Vidrine, Certificate of General Studies; Noah Watson, Associate of Applied Science in Computer Information Technology

Vinton: Rachelle Morrow, Certificate of Technical Studies in Medical Billing and Coding

Washington: Whitney Higginbotham, Associate of Science Health Sciences; Whitney Higginbotham, Certificate of General Studies; Mary-Helen Peyton, Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology; Mary-Helen Peyton, Certificate of General Studies

West Monroe: Anna Miller, Associate of General Studies; Anna Miller, Certificate of General Studies

Winnfield: Breanna Johnson, Associate of Science Health Sciences; Breanna Johnson, Certificate of General Studies

Youngsville: Emily Beckworth, Associate of General Studies; Emily Beckworth, Certificate of General Studies; Mikhyla Campbell, Associate of General Studies; Mikhyla Campbell, Certificate of General Studies; Cendy Carreno, Associate of Science in Nursing; Cendy Carreno, Certificate of General Studies; Kaylee Davis, Associate of General Studies; Kaylee Davis, Certificate of General Studies; Noah Guillory, Associate of Science in Nursing; Noah Guillory, Certificate of General Studies; Alanna Holland, Associate of Science in Nursing; Alanna Holland, Certificate of General Studies; Isabella Milliken, Associate of Science Health Sciences; Isabella Milliken, Certificate of General Studies; Alicia Ross, Associate of Science in Nursing; Alicia Ross, Certificate of General Studies

Zachary: Chase Rose, Associate of Applied Science in Fire and Emergency Service