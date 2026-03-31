Rayne rescinds boil advisory

ACADIA PARISH — A boil advisory issued for the City of Rayne water system has been lifted after tests confirmed the water is safe to drink.

According to the City of Rayne Water Department, samples collected by the Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Public Health tested negative for coliform bacteria.

The advisory had been issued as a precautionary measure. Officials now say the water supply meets all state sanitary code requirements and is safe for consumption.

Residents can resume normal use of tap water for drinking, cooking, and bathing.