Rayne named Southeast Regional Winner in Parade’s America’s Favorite Small Towns Competition

CROWLEY, La. — Acadia Parish Tourism announced Tuesday that Rayne, Louisiana, has been named a Southeast Regional Winner in Parade Magazine’s 2026 America’s Favorite Small Towns competition, earning national recognition for the community’s unique culture, hospitality, and hometown charm. Parade Magazine will announce the national winner on June 12, 2026. Supporters are encouraged to vote for Rayne at https://parade.com/travel/americas-favorite-small-towns-2026-meet-the-regional-winners

Known as the “Frog Capital of the World” and Louisiana’s “City of Murals,” Rayne offers visitors an authentic Cajun experience through its vibrant public art, rich heritage, local festivals, and welcoming spirit, according to a spokesperson for the Acadia Parish Tourism.

“This recognition is a tremendous honor for Rayne and for all of Acadia Parish,” said Chere Ledoux, Acadia Parish Tourism. “People who visit our communities discover something genuine—rich traditions, incredible food, hometown festivals, and neighbors who welcome you like family. Rayne embodies the spirit of Acadia Parish, and we are thrilled to see that spirit recognized on a national level.”

While the designation celebrates Rayne, it also shines a spotlight on the entire parish and the experiences that make Acadia Parish a unique destination, the spokesperson stated. From Cajun music and culture to agricultural heritage, outdoor recreation, and authentic Louisiana cuisine, visitors are invited to explore all that Acadia Parish has to offer.

“We hope this recognition inspires more travelers to discover Rayne and explore the communities, traditions, and hospitality found throughout Acadia Parish,” Ledoux said.

For more information about Rayne and Acadia Parish, visit AcadiaTourism.com.