Rayne man sentenced to federal prison for threatening victim's mother

A Rayne man has received a second federal sentence in a case involving the child of a former romantic partner.

Raylin Richard, 46, was serving a 17-year sentence for child pornography when the latest incident occurred. He was sentenced back in 2017 after pleading guilty to secretly filming a 12-year-old girl. This latest charge involves threats he made to the child's mother.

U.S. District Judge James D. Cain, Jr., sentenced Richard to 46 months in federal prison for Interstate Communication with Threat to Injure, to run consecutive to a 17-year sentence he is currently serving.

According to court documents, after Richard's first conviction, the former partner secured a lifetime protective order against Richard and moved with her family to another state.

While housed at Oakdale Federal Correctional Institution in Louisiana, Richard used a contraband cellphone to send threatening social‑media messages to the woman, which included threatening statements and photos of her new residence. A forensic review of the seized cellphone confirmed Richard’s access to the accounts used to send the threats. Investigators also found messages between Richard and a former cellmate which proved Richard’s anger toward the victim, and which corroborated his involvement in the hostile communications. In the messages, Richard threatened bodily harm to the woman if she ever reported him to the police again.

U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Keller for the Western District of Louisiana made the announcement.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, personnel at Oakdale Federal Correctional Institution, and law enforcement officials in the state where the victim moved. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Elliott Cade Cassidy and Myers P. Namie, with assistance from Paralegal Specialist Denise Duhon.