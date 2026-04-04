Former NBA player, Rayne resident, killed in crash

UPDATE: Gerald Paddio, a former NBA player and Acadiana native, died Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash.

Paddio, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which Acadia Parish Sheriff's deputies say happened on Ebenezer Road near Addie Dr west of Rayne.

The investigation revealed that for unknown reason, the driver's vehicle left the roadway and struck a culvert. The driver was ejected and died from his injuries at the scene.

The victim's family has been notified, and the driver has been identified as Paddio.

Paddio played in three National Basketball Association seasons. He played for five teams: the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Seattle SuperSonics, the Indiana Pacers, the New York Knicks and the Washington Bullets. According to his Wikipedia page, he was a 6 foot 7 inch forward from Kilgore College and the University of Nevada Las Vegas who was selected by Boston in the third round of the 1988 NBA draft.