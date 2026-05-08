Rayne Frog Festival continues this weekend

RAYNE FROG FESTIVAL THIS WEEKEND

The 54th Annual Rayne Frog Festival is set to continue this weekend despite concerns about rainy weather, festival organizers announced.

In a statement, the Rayne Frog Festival Committee said the event will move forward as scheduled May 7–9 in Rayne, known as the “Frog Capital of the World.”

Organizers said the festival’s more than 20,000-square-foot covered pavilion will allow guests to continue enjoying the event rain or shine. Reclaimed asphalt has also been added to parking areas to help reduce muddy conditions and improve access for festivalgoers.

The annual festival features live music, food, carnival rides and Louisiana culture, with performers including Wayne Toups and John Foster scheduled to appear.

Festival officials are also reminding guests about several event policies before arriving, including a clear bag policy, $10 admission at the gate, and no outside food, drinks or coolers allowed. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.

Organizers encouraged attendees to continue monitoring the official Rayne Frog Festival Facebook page for updates throughout the weekend.