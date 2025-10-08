Rayne community mourns the loss of beloved DJ killed in I-10 crash

ACADIA PARISH — The Rayne community is in mourning after a beloved local DJ was killed in a crash early Sunday morning.

"That was my right hand, and he was everything," said best friend, Justin Jolivette.

Friends and family say Jeremy Thomas, better known as DJ Sausage, was more than just a music icon—he was a mentor, a friend, and a father figure to many across Acadiana.

Thomas was killed when his pickup truck crashed into a parked 18-wheeler along I-10 near Exit 87 in Rayne. According to police, the driver of the semi-truck was not at the scene when officers arrived. Authorities are still searching for that driver as the crash remains under investigation.

“He had that one-of-a-kind smile. He touched everyone’s life. And if you didn’t have money for a haircut, he’d still take care of you,” said family friend Cleveland Guidry.

Overwhelmed with grief, those closest to Thomas say he’ll be remembered as the “greatest of all time”—someone who was always looking out for others both on and off the stage.

“He was a brother, a friend, family… even a counselor, a coach, a mentor—and a real father figure,” Guidry added.

Thomas made his mark in Lafayette’s nightlife scene as a longtime DJ at Rooftop 116, where he built strong relationships with the owners and staff. One of the club’s owners, Shalin “Kaotic” Dean, says Thomas gave him a second chance when he needed it most.

“Oh man, this is tough,” Dean said. “I was kicked out of the club—and then I met him. He gave me another chance to come back, and we’d been rocking ever since.”

Outside of music, Thomas dedicated much of his time to coaching youth basketball and football—working to keep kids off the streets and focused on their goals.

“He was really about getting kids off the streets,” said Guidry. “He took care of the kids.”

Now, friends and family say his legacy will live on through the music, the memories, and the lives he touched.

“Thank you for everything. Thank you for this legacy,” one friend said. “He was an example for all young men.”

Thomas leaves behind his longtime girlfriend and an 11-year-old son.

A celebration of life for Jeremy ‘DJ Sausage’ Thomas will be held this Saturday at the Rayne Civic Center, beginning with a viewing at 9:00 a.m., followed by the service at 11:00 a.m

KATC reached out to Rayne Police for more information about the crash but has not heard back.