Rayne Alderman booked with sexual battery

A three-term Rayne Alderman has been booked with sexual battery, records show.

Kenneth J. Guidry, 62, was booked into the Acadia Parish jail by Crowley Police, records show. His bond was set at $25,000.

Crowley Police tell us Guidry turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest. They say Guidry's accused of sexually battering a Walmart employee inside the Crowley store.

The incident happened on July 22 and was reported by the victim and it was caught on camera, Crowley Police say.

When we reached Rayne Mayor Chuck Robichaux, he told us he doesn't know about Guidry's personal life; all he can comment about is Guidry's service to the city.

"He's been a very good councilman for three terms," Robichaux said. "His service has been excellent, and he comes from a really good family."

Robichaux said some folks already have been calling to see if Guidry will lose his seat on the council. Elected officials aren't removed simply because they're arrested; in general in Louisiana they can only be removed by resignation or by recall, or if they're convicted of a felony - and Guidry hasn't been convicted of anything.