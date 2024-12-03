Raises for Acadia Parish Police Jury could be in question

ACADIA PARISH — Raises previously approved for the Acadia Parish Police Jury could now be in question.

An item on the agenda for the December 3rd, 2024 Acadia Parish Police Jury committee meeting outlines a planned "discussion and or action to rescind the original approval made at the November 12, 2024, Special Police Jury meeting to adopt a compensation schedule for Police Jurors which will be in effect from January 1, 2025, until December 31, 2028, with the monthly salary being $1600.00 plus an additional $200.00 for the President".

At the November meeting, there was unanimous decision to adopt the compensation schedule for the police jurors.

KATC will be in attendance at the Tuesday, December 3rd meeting and will provide updates.