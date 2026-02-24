Police make arrest in fatal overdose

ACADIA PARISH, La. — Police are investigating a fatal overdose in Rayne.

On February 24, 2026, the Rayne Police Department executed a narcotics-related search warrant that resulted in the arrest of a local resident.

The investigation began on February 21 and 22, 2026, when officers responded to a series of medical emergencies involving drug overdoses, according to police. One of these incidents resulted in the death of an adult male. Following an investigation, authorities identified a primary source of the narcotics believed to be laced with alleged fentanyl.

The investigation and search warrant evidence gathered through interviews and digital forensics led investigators to a residence in Rayne. At 3:00 AM on February 24, 2026, the Rayne Police Department executed a search warrant at the property.

During the search, officers recovered the following items:

Quantities of Methamphetamine and Cocaine

A 9mm firearm and ammunition

Digital scales and packaging materials consistent with the distribution of illegal narcotics

Various items of drug paraphernalia



Officers also noted that the residence was in poor condition, with controlled substances stored in a manner that was easily accessible to children present in the home.

Joseph Anthony Roy Jr., of Rayne, was taken into custody without incident. Based on the evidence that the narcotics distributed by Roy led to a fatal overdose, he has been arrested on charges of the following:



Second-Degree Murder (LA R.S. 14:30.1)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine (LA R.S. 40:967A)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine (LA R.S. 40:967C)

Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of a CDS (LA R.S. 14:95E)

Cruelty to Juveniles (LA R.S. 14:93)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (LA R.S. 40:1023C)

Chief Carroll Stelly said, "The Rayne Police Department remains committed to removing dangerous drugs and those who distribute them from our streets. The inclusion of fentanyl in street drugs is a deadly epidemic, and we will use every legal tool available—including murder charges—to hold those responsible for loss of life in our community accountable."

Roy was transported to the Rayne Police Department for processing and is currently awaiting bond.

