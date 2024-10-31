Police Jury to meet to discuss "fantasies club" planned for Branch

The Acadia Parish Police Jury is holding a special meeting on Monday to hear resident's concerns about a planned "fantasy club" for Branch.

The club, "Fantasies LS Club LLP," is planned for some property on Gumpoint Highway, according to a release.

The meeting is planned for Monday, November 4, at 6 p.m.

"The Parish Attorney is evaluating what can be done to address the matter while remaining compliant with both state and constitutional law and will be discussing options at this meeting," a release from the police jury states. "One option which will be placed on the agenda of this meeting will be the enactment of an ordinance concerning certain types of businesses which other parishes have in place."

Residents of Acadia Parish are invited to attend the meeting or to call their police jury member to express their opinions about this.

The club has a website, which includes a dress code, rules and regulations, and a registration form, Fantasies will be located in Branch, and promises to "keep the website updated as the building progresses and an anticipated GRAND OPENING date will be posted ASAP!"

The club will be bring your own booze, although the club promises to provide basic mixers and ice. There will be lockers for patrons, but patrons must bring their own lock.

"We'll have private and open play areas, large dance floor, showers (towels and toiletries will be provided)," the website states. "Fantasies is a private, by invite only, social club."

The club is open to "couples, ploys, single females and select single males" and all must be 21 and over.

"Everyone's a 10 at Fantasies. If they're not your 10, then kindly move along," the website states.

Guns, drugs and cuts/colors are not allowed, the website states. The club says it has a "no means no" policy, and no touching without permission is allowed. However, the rules also state that the club "is not liable for anything that may upset or offend you."

The club "does not allow "any" form of prostitution, and single males aren't allowed in any playroom unless they're invited by everyone involved, the rules state.

Anyone who wants to attend the club has to register, and upload a valid picture ID or passport.

We reached out to the club owners via their website, and we'll update this story when we hear back.

We also reached out to the police jury for more information, but could not reach anyone by telephone Thursday afternoon.