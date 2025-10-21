Parents booked in connection with infant death

The parents of a Crowley infant who died last week have been booked in the child's death.

Crowley Police Chief Troy Hebert says his officers were called to a hotel on Rice Capital Parkway on October 14 after EMT personnel had found a non-responsive 10-month-old child.

The child died on October 17, he said.

After an investigation, the father of the baby, Jacolby Jones, was booked with second-degree murder and the mother, Mikelle Smith, was booked with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

Initially, with assistance from state investigators, detectives were told that the child's mother found her 10-month-old asleep on the bed, but when she checked the baby the child was unresponsive and she called the ambulance. The mother had been at work, with the baby and their other two children in the care of their father, the chief said.

After interviews with medical staff at the hospital where the child was taken, investigators learned the child had severe injuries including brain damage and had to be placed on life support.

State officials took custody of the other two children after their parents were arrested, the chief said.