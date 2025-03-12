Oregon man arrested, accused of inappropriate internet behavior

An Oregon man has been arrested and accused of trading nude photos with an Acadia Parish minor.

Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office say a 31-year-old man was exchanging nude photos with a minor on social media.

Detectives investigated the crime and determined that the suspect was a resident of the State of Oregon. Warrants were issued for Roland Vann of Salem, Oregon. He was arrested in Oregon on the charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer aided solicitation of a juvenile.

Extradition is pending at this time.

“Please take the time and talk with your children as the internet can be a great experience, however can also be a dangerous outlet for our youth. We also ask that parents periodically check their children’s accounts to see what activity may be occurring. Computer contact can lead to people trying to meet with a minor after a dialog has been established," said Sheriff KP Gibson.