Oklahoma man booked in years-old molestation case

An Oklahoma man has been booked with child molestation for incidents that occurred in Acadia Parish years ago.

Acadia Parish Sheriff's deputies say Brian Rich, 50, of Edmond, Oklahoma was booked with two counts molestation of a juvenile.

He was arrested in Oklahoma on outstanding warrants from Acadia Parish, then transported to Acadia Parish to face the charges.

The Incident occurred several years ago; however, the investigation was opened in recent months. Rich allegedly molested the child while visiting in Acadia Parish.

Bond has been set at $400,000 and as of Monday afternoon Rich remained incarcerated at the Acadia Parish Jail.