New Iberia man booked in Interstate road rage incident

A New Iberia man has been arrested for a road rage incident that happened Sunday on Interstate 10.

Deputies say Torey Aggison, 21, was booked with attempted first-degree murder.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on I-10 West in Acadia Parish.

The suspect vehicle was driving erratically, swerving between lanes and impeding traffic. The victim left the Interstate, trying to avoid the suspect, deputies say.

But when the victim got back on the highway, the suspect was waiting and followed the victim's car, then pulled alongside and fired five shots into the driver's side of the victim's car.

The suspect fled westbound, and a bolo was sent to Jennings law enforcement, who were able to stop the suspect's vehicle near Jennings. Aggison was booked and his bond set at $300,000.