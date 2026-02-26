Morse woman killed in single-vehicle crash

ACADIA PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 1124 near Highway 90 in Acadia Parish around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Ashley Granger, 40, of Morse was killed.

Troop I's investigation found that Granger was traveling north on Highway 1124 when, for reasons still under investigation, her vehicle crossed the centerline, ran off the road and overturned.

Granger was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash still remains under investigation.

A reminder from LSP Troop I: While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chances of being severely injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries during crashes.