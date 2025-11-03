More than 7K pounds of litter collected in Acadia Parish

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO), the Acadia Parish Police Jury (APPJ) and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor teamed up nearly one year ago to focus on litter within Acadia Parish.

With grant funding from Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser's Office, Acadia Parish purchased a new litter abatement truck and trailer to clean roadways. APSO and APPJ also teamed up to pay for a deputy to bring inmates out to pick up trash on the right-of-way, according to Sheriff KP Gibson.

"Our crew has picked up building materials dumped on the side of the road, where people are too lazy to make a trip to the landfill," stated Gibson.

In October, the Litter Abatement crew collected 7,425 pounds of trash.

"Imagine if everyone kept their trash in their vehicle until they reached their destination and properly discarded it and if people would use the parish landfill for large item disposal," said Gibson. "Acadia Parish would be clean and attractive for our citizens and potentially new businesses and it would allow law enforcement to focus on more serious crime."