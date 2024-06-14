Months-long investigation on dozens of vehicle, ATV thefts

ACADIA PARISH, La. — Multiple people have been arrested following a months-long theft investigation.

For the past eight months, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office has been investigating a large number of vehicle, four-wheeler, and ATV thefts within the parish. These crimes have occurred in various areas of the parish, with a large number of these thefts occurring in the northeast portion of the parish.

“We believe that some of these people are working together, and we also believe that several have been working independently of the others,” stated Sheriff KP Gibson.

During this time, a total of 52 vehicles, four-wheelers, and ATVs have been stolen, with 40 of them being recovered. Deputies have arrested eight people involved in various thefts and have obtained arrest warrants on another six people.

“We have increased manpower in the areas of these crimes as well as areas of car burglaries within the parish. We would like to remind our residents to please secure your vehicles and remove valuables from them. Regarding the thefts of vehicles, ATVs and four-wheelers, we are urging residents to secure these types of vehicles and remove the keys from them. Thieves are looking for opportunities and if we make it easy for them, they will continue their crime spree. Please help us and yourself be removing keys from your vehicles” stated Sheriff Gibson.

Arrested in these cases are:

Manuel Vallier, 26 of Church Point

Brisken Pitre, 42 of Church Point

Nyllean Riggs, 18 of Church Point

Branesha Mouton, 28 of Opelousas

Juvenile, 17 of Church Point

Juvenile, 16 of Lafayette

Juvenile, 15 of Abbeville

Juvenile, 17 of Church Point

Warrants have been issued for:

Cheyanne Ledet, 29 of Iota

Dillion Champagne, 37 of Eunice

Adonis Brooks, 44 of New Iberia

Stanley Varner, 26 of Fresno, Texas

Trevon Brooks, 26 of Carencro

Juvenile, 17 of Church Point



Charges range from theft to possession of stolen property.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel