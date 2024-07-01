Mire, Branch firefighters respond to residential fire

MIRE, La. — The Mire Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire Sunday on Bobby Gene Drive.

According to the fire department, on June 30, 2024, crews arrived at the 100 block of Bobby Gene Drive to find a single-wide trailer with light smoke coming from the back of the residence. Firefighters entered the residence and found the rear bedroom door closed. Upon entry, they were able to extinguish the fire.

Fire damage was contained to the bedroom and light smoke damage to the immediate area. No injuries were reported. The fire was determined to be accidental, officials report.

The images below were obtained by fire officials to show what a closed door can do to slow the spread of a fire.

Mire Volunteer Fire Department

Mire firefighters were assisted by the Branch Volunteer Fire Department.