Man killed in Rayne crash identified

The Rayne Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Interstate 10 Westbound near Exit 87 early Sunday morning.

At 3:25 a.m. on October 5, 2025, emergency responders were dispatched to the scene just before the Rayne exit. According to the preliminary investigation, a red 2022 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Jeremy J. Thomas, 38, of Rayne, struck the rear of a parked semi-truck on the highway shoulder.

The semi-truck, identified as a red 2021 Volvo leased to Level Up Express LLC and pulling a white cargo trailer, was parked 300 feet east of Exit 87 at the time of the collision, according to police. The impact caused extensive damage to the pickup truck and resulted in the death of Thomas.

Authorities are actively seeking the driver of the semi-truck, who was not present when officers arrived at the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.