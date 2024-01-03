Man arrested by Crowley Police for 4 attempted murders

CROWLEY, La. — The Crowley Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting incident where four people, including a child, were shot at.

On the evening of January 2, 2024, officers from the Crowley Police Department's Patrol Division were dispatched to the 1000 block of West 10th Street, in reference to shots fired in the area, reports Crowley Police Chief Troy Hebert.

Responding officers learned that the suspect, Lester Reed, had fired shots at four people, one of which was a small child.

According to Chief Hebert, officers were able to locate Reed and, after a brief struggle, apprehended the non-compliant suspect. After apprehending the suspect, officers recovered evidence in the case, including a 9mm firearm used in the commission of the crime.

It was later determined that the shooting occurred following a verbal argument between the adults involved, authorities say.

No one was injured in the incident.

Lester Reed was charged with four counts of attempted second-degree murder, resisting an officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.