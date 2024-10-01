LUS Fiber expands to Church Point

LUS Fiber today announced the expansion of its all-fiber network, providing high-speed internet and phone services to residents and businesses in Church Point.

This expansion, made possible through funding from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) grant, continues LUS Fiber’s commitment to bringing reliable, advanced telecommunications to underserved areas, supporting the growth and connectivity needs of the local community, officials say.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on October 1 at Church Point Community Center. Local officials, community leaders, and LUS Fiber representatives gathered to celebrate the arrival of this critical infrastructure and discuss the benefits it will bring to the region.

"Access to reliable, high-speed internet is critical for the continued development of Church Point," said Ryan 'Spanky' Meche, Mayor of Church Point. "This expansion not only improves the lives of our residents but also enhances opportunities for businesses, education, and healthcare in our town. LUS Fiber’s work here is a tremendous step forward for our community."

LUS Fiber’s expansion delivers state-of-the-art internet and phone services, offering a robust network capable of supporting the growing needs of Church Point’s residents and businesses. This advancement will help bridge the digital divide in rural and underserved areas, providing a solid foundation for future growth.

“We are proud to expand our services to Church Point, fulfilling our mission to bring high-quality broadband infrastructure to communities most in need,” said Michael D. Soileau, Director of LUS Fiber. “Through this expansion, we are contributing to the long-term development of the region, helping residents and businesses stay connected and thrive in today’s digital world.”

Residents of Church Point can now schedule installations by visiting theLUS Fiber website or calling 337-993-4237. Internet service plans begin at 350 mbps for $59.95 per month or 1 Gbps for $84.95 per month. Both plans come with unlimited data, a protection plan, and installation included, officials say.