LSUE, VieMed Announce Respiratory Care Laboratory Upgrades

EUNICE, La. – Louisiana State University Eunice and VieMed Healthcare held a dedication ceremony on Wednesday for the newly named VieMed Respiratory Care Laboratory inside the Health Technology Building of the LSUE campus.

The partnership was made possible through a $100,000 investment from Lafayette-based VieMed Healthcare to provide renovation and equipment upgrade funding, including a new medical air-gas system, a release states.

“At VieMed, our mission has always been to improve the quality of life for patients through exceptional respiratory care. Partnering with LSUE to support the next generation of respiratory therapists ensures this mission continues well into the future,” VieMed CEO Casey Hoyt said. “With LSUE’s investment in state-of-the-art equipment and training resources, we are proud to help provide students with hands-on, real-world experiences that will prepare them to serve on the frontlines of healthcare in our communities.”

According to the release, there is a growing need both statewide and nationally for respiratory therapists. The national Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 12% job growth in the field from 2024 to 2034, with around 8,800 openings for respiratory therapists expected each year on average.

“This is another great example of partnering with local businesses to provide more opportunities for our LSU Eunice students,” LSU Eunice Chancellor Dr. Nancee Sorenson said. “Our goal is to provide best-in-class facilities and training for our students to become the next workforce leaders of our area.”

LSU Eunice Respiratory Care is a local leader in providing respiratory care workforce to the area. LSUE Respiratory Care graduates have a perfect exam pass rate on the Therapist Multiple Choice (TMC) examination since its inception in 2015 with LSUE having a 100% job placement rate, the release states.

Here's another picture from the event: