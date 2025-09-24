LSU Eunice sets new enrollment records during fall 2025 semester

EUNICE, La. – LSU Eunice continues its trend with a third straight fall semester of breaking enrollment records on campus. LSUE’s Fall 2025 semester features the largest amount of enrolled students as well as credit hours taken in school history.

The last three fall enrollments are the three highest on record in LSUE history, according to a spokesperson for the school.

LSUE welcomed 3,822 students to campus this fall, a 6.4% increase from last year’s headcount, which was the second largest at the time in school history. The previous benchmark was set during the Fall 2023 semester, 3,623.

Students are enrolled in 36,595 credit hours, a 7.3% increase from the Fall 2024 school record of 34,092. This year’s fall enrollment also has new highs in part-time students (2,132).

This caps a five-year trend of growth for the campus as LSUE’s enrollment has grown 26% since the Fall 2021 semester and increased its credit hours by 21% in that same time span.

These numbers come on the heels of LSUE awarding a record number of degrees and certificates during its Spring 2025 Commencement, which included a record number of honor graduates.