LSU Eunice posts enrollment numbers

EUNICE, La. – Officials say the momentum continues to build at LSU Eunice where the university has set more enrollment records during the Spring 2026 semester. LSUE is proud to announce that it has a record 3,580 students this spring, taking a record 33,606 scheduled credit hours.

This comes just one semester after LSUE set the fall semester headcount (3,822) and credit hours (36,595) records for the institution.

“These enrollment numbers are not only a testament to the hard work and dedication our campus community puts in each and every day, but it also shows what is no longer a secret – LSU Eunice is a great place to learn and grow as an individual,” LSU Eunice Chancellor Dr. Nancee Sorenson said. “We pride ourselves in giving our all to our students and this continued growth is proof of that.”

The enrollment records cap a five-year trend of exponential growth at LSU Eunice. The spring semester enrollment has grown more than 33% since Spring 2022, with a 31% increase in credit hours during that time span.

In addition to headcount and scheduled credit hours, the Spring 2026 semester has set new benchmarks in continuing students (2,392), transfer students (218), online students (658), and part-time students (2,108).

Applications are being accepted now for both Summer and Fall 2026 semesters. You can apply today at www.lsue.edu/apply [lsue.edu]. Registration for both semesters will begin Monday, March 23.