LSU Eunice launches conversation series

EUNICE, La. – LSU Eunice officially launched its new conversation series, “Let’s Talk,” on Thursday, September 25, with a program designed to foster dialogue and reflection on timely issues.

The inaugural event, held in the South Commons Area of the Dr. Anthony Mumphrey Center, welcomed students, faculty, and staff to engage in a discussion entitled “Communicating and Collaborating with Others Who Don’t Always Agree.”

The program opened with remarks from LSUE Chancellor Dr. Nancee Sorenson, followed by a joint invocation from Pastor Andrew Bates of First Baptist Church and Father Sam Fontana of St. Thomas More. Their words set a tone of unity and collaboration that carried throughout the event.

LSUE Athletic Director Jeff Willis introduced the featured guests, Louisiana Speaker of the House Rep. Phillip DeVillier (District 41) and Rep. Dustin Miller (District 40). The legislators, representing different political parties and perspectives, shared their experiences working across the aisle in the Louisiana Legislature and offered practical approaches to bridge divides and communicating with broader audiences.

Attendees were invited to participate directly through a question-and-answer session, which generated thoughtful dialogue between the legislators and the campus community. The program concluded with a joint benediction from Pastor Bates and Father Fontana.

“Our goal with ‘Let’s Talk’ is to create a space where members of our LSUE community can engage openly and respectfully with different perspectives,” said Dr. Nancee Sorenson, Chancellor of LSU Eunice. “Conversations like these not only prepare our students to be thoughtful citizens and leaders but also strengthen the culture of dialogue and collaboration on our campus.”

Speaker DeVillier, a Republican representing parts of Acadia, Evangeline, and St. Landry parishes, has served in the Louisiana House of Representatives since 2015 and was elected Speaker in 2024. Chairman Miller, a Democrat representing western and central St. Landry Parish, has served since 2015 and currently chairs the House Health and Welfare Committee.

The “Let’s Talk” series is designed to bring thought leaders and changemakers to LSU Eunice, encouraging constructive conversations and providing students, faculty, and staff opportunities to engage with diverse perspectives.