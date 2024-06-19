UPDATE: Suspect arrested in stand-off near Rayne

UPDATE: Deputies have arrested the suspect, Demoine Joseph Declouette of Rayne, in the stand-off on the outskirts of Rayne.

Sheriff KP Gibson tells us that deputies have been seeking Declouette for multiple days on outstanding warrants.

Today deputies observed the suspect enter his residence, and attempted to make contact with him once he entered the home, Gibson said. After multiple attempts to communicate with him, they got a search warrant for the house.

They entered the home and found him hiding in the attic, and he was arrested without further incident.

Declouette will be booked on 24 counts of violation of a protective order, 23 counts of telephone harassment, and one count of aggravated obstruction of a highway, Gibson said.

We'll have more later today on KATC TV3.