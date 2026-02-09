Lake Arthur man booked on child sex abuse charges

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office have completed an investigation regarding sexual misconduct by a family member. These incidents occurred while the victims were minor children.

The victims in this case reported that a family member sexually assaulted them when they were children. The investigation revealed that probable cause existed for 8 counts of Aggravated Crimes Against Nature, 3 counts of First Degree Rape and 8 counts of Molestation of a Juvenile.

Timothy Wayne Landry, 55 of Lake Arthur was booked last week on an arrest warrant, deputies say.