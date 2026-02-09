Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishAcadia Parish

Actions

Lake Arthur man booked on child sex abuse charges

Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office hosting blood drive Wednesday
Acadia Police Jury
Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office hosting blood drive Wednesday
Posted

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office have completed an investigation regarding sexual misconduct by a family member. These incidents occurred while the victims were minor children.

The victims in this case reported that a family member sexually assaulted them when they were children. The investigation revealed that probable cause existed for 8 counts of Aggravated Crimes Against Nature, 3 counts of First Degree Rape and 8 counts of Molestation of a Juvenile.

Timothy Wayne Landry, 55 of Lake Arthur was booked last week on an arrest warrant, deputies say.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.