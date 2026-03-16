Lafayette woman accused of threatening officer

A Lafayette woman has been arrested, accused of threatening a Church Point Police officer.

Alanna Broussard, 35, was booked with cyberstalking, filing a false complaint against a police officer, unlawful communication of bodily harm and threatening a police officer.

She was arrested last week after an investigation that began when she filed a complaint against a Church Point Police officer. She alleged that he was harassing her, but during the investigation detectives learned that it was she who was harassing the officer on social media sites.

During the investigation "things escalated" and she and some of her friends and family members allegedly threatened to shoot the officer while the officer was on duty. She allegedly posted the home address of the officer, and several accusations she made caused the officer to receive death threats.

She was arrested on warrants and booked into the Acadia Parish jail.