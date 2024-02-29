Iowa man dies in Interstate crash

A 23-year-old Iowa man died Wednesday night after his vehicle ran off the road and overturned, State Police say.

Adrian Rubio Pascual of Iowa died in the crash, troopers say.

State Police were called to Interstate 10 near mile marker 78 in Acadia Parish around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Their initial investigation found that Pascual was driving a car eastbound on the highway when it ran off the road to the right, hit a ditch and overturned several times.

Troopers determined Pascual was not properly restrained and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office. A toxicology sample was obtained for analysis, and this crash remains under investigation.

"Louisiana State Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists always to make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted; always wear a seatbelt and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions like these can often mean the difference between life and death," a release states.

Troop I has investigated 6 fatal crashes resulting in 6 deaths in 2024.