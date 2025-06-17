Iota Police arrest man on multiple sex crime charges

Iota Police have arrested a 36-year-old man on multiple sex crimes.

Cody R. Ewing was booked with four counts second-degree rape, four counts carnal knowledge of juveniles, four counts false imprisonment and one count contributing to the delinquency of minors. As of Tuesday morning, he remained in the Acadia Parish jail in lieu of $610,000 bond.

On their Facebook page, Iota Police say the investigation began over the weekend and moved rapidly because of assistance from the Welsh Police Department and Hearts of Hope in Lafayette.

"With the suspect in custody, investigators are reaching out to inquire about the possibility of other victims that may be reluctant to come forward," the post states.

Anyone with knowledge of the crimes is asked to call Detective Bryan Foti with Iota Police Department at 337-779-3345 which will go directly to Acadia Parish 911 center.

They said at this time they have no further details will be released on this case.