Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishAcadia Parish

Actions

Iota remains without power following Wednesday's storms

processed-6F42F6D3-3F98-48F2-BB6C-B07CFA082738.jpeg
KATC
processed-6F42F6D3-3F98-48F2-BB6C-B07CFA082738.jpeg
Posted at 2:00 PM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 15:00:46-04

  • The Town of Iota has been without power for more than 24 hours.
  • Some elderly residents can't use their oxygen tanks without power.

KATC's Jae Malbrough will have more at 6 pm.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.