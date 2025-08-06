International Rice Festival line-up released

The lineup for this year's International Rice Festival has been released.
The festival is set for October 16 through 18 in downtown Crowley. For all the details, visit the festival website here.
Here's the line-up:
SUPREME RICE SOUND STAGE
Thursday, October 16th
6:00PM-7:30PM: KALEB OLIVIER
8:00PM-9:30PM: DUSTIN SONNIER
10:00PM-MIDNIGHT: 80'S EXPERIENCE
Friday, October 17th
3:00PM-4:15PM: PHILLIP HEBERT
4:30PM-6:00PM: ADAM LEGER
6:30PM-8:00PM: SWAMPLAND REVIVAL
8:30PM-10:00PM: WAYNE TOUPS
10:30PM-MIDNIGHT: BAG OF DONUTS
Saturday, October 18th
5:00PM-6:15PM: RYAN BRASHER
6:30PM-8:00PM: LEIF MECHE BAND
8:30PM-10:00PM: CATEGORY 6
10:30PM-MIDNIGHT: AARON TIPPIN
CAJUN COUNTRY RICE SOUND STAGE
Thursday, October 16th
6:00PM-8:00PM: TJ GAUTREAUX
8:30PM-10:00PM: MAIS OUI!
10:30PM-MIDNIGHT: GENO DELAFOSSE
Friday, October 17th
3:00PM-5:00PM: DAMON TROY
5:30PM-7:30PM: COLBY LATIOLAIS
8:00PM-9:30PM: THAT 90'S SHOW
10:00PM-MIDNIGHT: KEITH FRANK
Saturday October 18th
12:30PM-2:00PM: CHUBBY CARRIER
5:30PM-7:30:PM: THE VERMILLIONAIRES
8:00PM-9:30PM: SPARE PARTS
10:00PM-MIDNIGHT: JAMIE BERGERON