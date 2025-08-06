International Rice Festival line-up released

The lineup for this year's International Rice Festival has been released.

The festival is set for October 16 through 18 in downtown Crowley. For all the details, visit the festival website here.

Here's the line-up:

SUPREME RICE SOUND STAGE

Thursday, October 16th

6:00PM-7:30PM: KALEB OLIVIER

8:00PM-9:30PM: DUSTIN SONNIER

10:00PM-MIDNIGHT: 80'S EXPERIENCE

​Friday, October 17th

3:00PM-4:15PM: PHILLIP HEBERT

4:30PM-6:00PM: ADAM LEGER

6:30PM-8:00PM: SWAMPLAND REVIVAL

8:30PM-10:00PM: WAYNE TOUPS

10:30PM-MIDNIGHT: BAG OF DONUTS

Saturday, October 18th

5:00PM-6:15PM: RYAN BRASHER

6:30PM-8:00PM: LEIF MECHE BAND

8:30PM-10:00PM: CATEGORY 6

10:30PM-MIDNIGHT: AARON TIPPIN​​

CAJUN COUNTRY RICE SOUND STAGE

Thursday, October 16th

6:00PM-8:00PM: TJ GAUTREAUX

8:30PM-10:00PM: MAIS OUI!

10:30PM-MIDNIGHT: GENO DELAFOSSE

Friday, October 17th

3:00PM-5:00PM: DAMON TROY

5:30PM-7:30PM: COLBY LATIOLAIS

8:00PM-9:30PM: THAT 90'S SHOW

10:00PM-MIDNIGHT: KEITH FRANK ​

Saturday October 18th

12:30PM-2:00PM: CHUBBY CARRIER

5:30PM-7:30:PM: THE VERMILLIONAIRES

8:00PM-9:30PM: SPARE PARTS

10:00PM-MIDNIGHT: JAMIE BERGERON​