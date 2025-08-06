Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
International Rice Festival line-up released

Rice Festival takes over downtown
The lineup for this year's International Rice Festival has been released.

The festival is set for October 16 through 18 in downtown Crowley. For all the details, visit the festival website here.

Here's the line-up:

SUPREME RICE SOUND STAGE
Thursday, October 16th
6:00PM-7:30PM: KALEB OLIVIER 
8:00PM-9:30PM:  DUSTIN SONNIER
10:00PM-MIDNIGHT:  80'S EXPERIENCE

​Friday, October 17th
3:00PM-4:15PM:  PHILLIP HEBERT
4:30PM-6:00PM:  ADAM LEGER
6:30PM-8:00PM:  SWAMPLAND REVIVAL
8:30PM-10:00PM:  WAYNE TOUPS
10:30PM-MIDNIGHT:  BAG OF DONUTS 

Saturday, October 18th
5:00PM-6:15PM:  RYAN BRASHER 
6:30PM-8:00PM:  LEIF MECHE BAND
8:30PM-10:00PM:  CATEGORY 6
10:30PM-MIDNIGHT:  AARON TIPPIN​​      

CAJUN COUNTRY RICE SOUND STAGE 
Thursday, October 16th
6:00PM-8:00PM:  TJ GAUTREAUX
8:30PM-10:00PM:  MAIS OUI!
10:30PM-MIDNIGHT:  GENO DELAFOSSE 

Friday, October 17th
3:00PM-5:00PM:  DAMON TROY
5:30PM-7:30PM:  COLBY LATIOLAIS
8:00PM-9:30PM:  THAT 90'S SHOW
10:00PM-MIDNIGHT:  KEITH FRANK ​

Saturday October 18th
12:30PM-2:00PM:  CHUBBY CARRIER 
5:30PM-7:30:PM:  THE VERMILLIONAIRES 
8:00PM-9:30PM: SPARE PARTS
10:00PM-MIDNIGHT:  JAMIE BERGERON​

