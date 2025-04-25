I-10 ramp closures start next week

Ramp closures on I-10 westbound are set for next week in Acadia Parish.

According to DOTD, I-10 Westbound Entrance and Exit ramps at Exit 87 - LA 35 (Church Point, Rayne) will be closed on the following nights:

• Tuesday, April 29 at 8:00 p.m. until Wednesday, April 30 at 6:00 a.m., weather permitting.

• Wednesday, April 30 at 8:00 p.m. until Thursday, May 1 at 6:00 a.m. weather permitting.

• Thursday, May 1 at 8:00 p.m. until Friday, May 2 at 6:00 a.m., weather permitting.

• Sunday, May 4 at 8:00 p.m. until Monday, May 5 at 6:00 a.m. weather permitting.

These ramp closures are necessary to allow crews to perform milling and paving operations for the I-10 entrance and exit ramps.

Motorists traveling on I-10 WB will only be able to access Exit 87 - LA 35 (Church Point, Rayne) via the posted detour route, which includes continuing westbound on I-10 to Exit 82 - LA 1111 (East Crowley), turn south on LA 1111, then take I-10 Eastbound to Exit 87 - LA 35 (Church Point, Rayne).

Motorists traveling on LA 35 will only be able to access I-10 WB via the posted detour route, which includes taking I-10 EB to Exit 92 - LA 92 (Mire, Duson), turn north on LA 95, then take I-10 Westbound.

Emergency vehicles will not have access to the entrance and exit ramp at Exit 87 - LA 35 (Church Point, Rayne).

Detour routes will be posted during the ramp closure periods.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.