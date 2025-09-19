Higgins hosting veterans outreach clinic in Rayne

LAFAYETTE, LA – The office of Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) will host a Veterans Outreach Clinic on Tuesday, September 23, in Rayne, Louisiana. Veterans will be encouraged to ask questions and seek assistance regarding a variety of benefits and VA issues.

Representatives will be present to help Veterans:



Sign up for medical benefits.

File or check the status of a disability claim.

Apply for residence in a State-run Veterans home.

Register for job search services.

Learn about other available benefits.

The Veterans Outreach Clinic initiative was launched in 2019 to bring Veterans services into communities across South Louisiana. Through the initiative, Congressman Higgins' office has helped hundreds of Veterans navigate bureaucratic roadblocks and access benefits.

Who: Congressman Clay Higgins, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Veterans Health Administration (VHA) representatives, Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs (LDVA).

What: Veterans Outreach Clinic

When: Tuesday, September 23, from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM CST

Where: Rayne Civic Center | 210 Frog Festival Drive, Rayne, LA 70578