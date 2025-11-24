Groundbreaking set for La. 95 road projects in Acadia Parish

ACADIA PARISH — State transportation officials will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning to mark the start of two rehabilitation projects along Louisiana Highway 95 in Acadia Parish.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said the event will begin at 9 a.m. at 12247 Branch Highway in Church Point.

The LTIF‑funded projects include:

La. 95 from La. 365 to the beginning of PCCP

La. 95 and La. 1100 from La. 98 to La. 365



DOTD Secretary Glenn Ledet, state Rep. Phillip DeVillier and other state and local officials are scheduled to speak at the ceremony.

The improvements aim to enhance roadway safety and extend the life of the highway, which serves as an important connector in Acadia Parish.