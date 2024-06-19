Gibson sworn in for third term

Acadia Parish Sheriff KP Gibson was sworn in for his third term, but he took an extra oath of office this time.

Gibson also was sworn in as President of the Louisiana Sheriffs' Association. Both terms start on July 1.

The swearing-in happened Tuesday at an event at the Grand Opera House in Crowley.

Gisbson's family and friends, as well as the members of the Sheriff's Office, attended, as did the Executive Director and staff of the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association, and sheriffs from several other jurisdictions.

Judge David Smith presided over the swearing in of Sheriff Gibson for both positions.

“I am honored to serve the citizens of Acadia Parish. Our department has made our focus on serving our residents, to fight the criminal element for our families. I thank you for the continued trust that you have placed in me and our deputies” Gibson said. “I am also honored to be serving as the 79th President of the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association for the next year. I assure you that my duties to our parish come first. I look forward to working with the staff at the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association to support all Sheriff’s in Louisiana as we serve our respective parishes."