Former Church Point Police officer arrested on child sex abuse charge

A former Church Point Police officer has been booked with child sex abuse charges.

Shane Grundstrom, 57, was booked with two counts molestation of a juvenile.

The Acadian Parish Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation into a complaint, and determined a juvenile victim was being molested.

They obtained a warrant for Grundstrom, who was arrested without incident on Wednesday in Church Point. He was booked into the parish jail, where he remains Thursday afternoon in lieu of $100,000 bond.

The Sheriff's release states that Grundstrom is a former Church Point Police Officer, so we reached out to Church Point Police to see if they have a comment. We'll update the story as soon as we hear back from them.