Fire reported at Farmer's True Value Hardware in Rayne

City officials have confirmed that Farmer's True Value Hardware, located at 200 South Adams Street in Rayne, is on fire.

The streets surrounding the building are closed at this time, according to police.

The mayor says the building is more than 100 years old.

KATC has a crew en route and will have updates as soon as possible.

Viewer submitted Farmer's True Value Hardware, located at 200 South Adams Street in Rayne.

