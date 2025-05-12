Fire Chief on leave after arrest

The chief of the District 11 Volunteer Fire Department is on administrative leave after his Friday arrest on child sex abuse charges.

Karl Cormier was booked with two counts first-degree rape, three counts molestation of a juvenile and one count pornography involving juveniles by the Crowley Police.

Police Chief Troy Hebert said the investigation began back in September 2024 but had been collecting information from victims prior to that.

Upon the acquisition of enough information to amount to probable cause for an arrest, the Crowley Police Department issued an arrest warrant, Hebert said.

On Friday, May 9, 2025, Suspect Cormier was arrested and booked into jail at the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Department. Suspect Cormier was assigned a bond of $1,850,000.00. Detectives with the Crowley Police Department continue to investigate further details in this case.

Mike Hammersky confirmed that he is now acting chief of the VFD while Cormier is on leave.