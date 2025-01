The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's office is investigating a fatal fire that happened on January 2.

The fire happened at a house in the 7100 block of the Mire Highway in Church Point, a spokesperson said.

Acadia Parish Fire District #7 was called to the fire at around 1 p.m., and they found the body of a man inside. He's believed to be in his 30s, investigators say.

The investigation is ongoing. We'll update this story as soon as we can.