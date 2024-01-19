Eunice man killed in crash

ACADIA PARISH, La. — A Eunice man died in a crash early Friday morning.

Shortly after 1:00 a.m., on January 19, 2024, Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 3116 near Donna Lane. The crash claimed the life of 79-year-old John C. Ledoux Jr., according to a spokesperson for Troop I.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed the crash occurred as Ledoux was driving southbound on LA 3116. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle exited the roadway to the left. Upon doing so, the vehicle entered a ditch and struck a culvert.

Investigators say Ledoux was unrestrained and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment is unknown, and a toxicology sample was obtained for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop I has investigated 1 fatal crash, resulting in 1 death in 2024.

