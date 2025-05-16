Estherwood under boil order

The village of Estherwood is under a boil order.

Thursday night, the water plant went down, and now that service has been restored, all customers are under a boil order until further notice.

Here's what the CDC says about boil orders:

Key points

Officials issue drinking water advisories to keep people from getting sick from harmful germs or chemicals in tap water.

Recommendations in the advisory depend on the type of germ or chemical in the water.

Follow recommendations from officials during an advisory to avoid getting sick.

Overview

Water utilities or government agencies issue drinking water advisories if tap water is, or could be, contaminated with harmful:

Germs (such as norovirus or Shigella)

Chemicals (such as arsenic)

Toxins (such as harmful algal bloom toxins)

Radioactive materials (such as uranium)

Advisories provide specific advice about how to avoid getting sick from the tap water.

Do not use water or ice from your fridge‎

During any type of drinking water advisory, do not drink or use water from appliances connected to your water line. This includes the water and ice dispensers in your refrigerator or freezer.

Boil water advisories tell you to boil your tap water before using it. Boiling kills germs in the tap water that could make you sick.

Boil water advisory

If local officials issue a boil water advisory, use commercially bottled water or boil your tap water.

Boil water advisories usually include the advice below.

Boiling water

If commercially bottled water is not available, boil your tap water. To kill germs, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute. At elevations above 6,500 feet, boil for 3 minutes. To avoid burns, allow boiled water to cool before you use it.

Boil your tap water even if you filter it. For example, still boil tap water if it has been through a home water filter or a pitcher that filters water.

Before using tap water during a boil water advisory, bring the water to a rolling boil for 1 minute.

Drinking and cooking

Use commercially bottled water or boiled water for drinking and to prepare and cook food.

Breastfeeding is the best option for feeding an infant. If you feed your child formula, provide ready-to-use formula if possible.

Handwashing

In many cases, you can use tap water and soap to wash your hands during a boil water advisory. Follow the advice from your local officials.

Bathing and showering

Be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering.

Use caution when bathing babies and young children. Consider giving them a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water.

Brushing teeth

Brush your teeth using boiled water or commercially bottled water. Do not use tap water that you have not boiled first.

Washing dishes

If possible, use disposable plates, cups, and utensils during a boil water advisory.

Sanitize all baby bottles.

Dishwashers are generally safe to use if they have a sanitizing cycle or reach a final rinse temperature of at least 150°F (66°C). Check the manual or contact the manufacturer to find out what temperature your dishwater reaches.

To wash dishes by hand:

Wash and rinse the dishes as you normally would using hot water.

In a separate basin, add 1 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach for each gallon of warm water.

Soak the rinsed dishes in the water for at least one minute.

Let the dishes air dry completely before using them again.

Laundry

It is safe to wash clothes as usual.

Cleaning

Clean washable toys and surfaces with:

Commercially bottled water,

Boiled water, or

Water that has been disinfected with bleach

Caring for pets

Give pets commercially bottled water or boiled water that has cooled. Pets can get sick from some of the same germs as people or spread germs to people.