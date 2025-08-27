Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishAcadia Parish

Actions

Estherwood bridge damaged but open for traffic

Screenshot 2025-08-27 082755.png
Estherwood Police Department
Screenshot 2025-08-27 082755.png
Posted

The Estherwood Bridge was hit by an 18-wheeler around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a post by the Estherwood Police Department.

Police posted about two hours later that the bridge was closed, but when we called DOTD around 8 a.m. they told us it was open.

The damage to the bridge wasn't severe, and although it may be closed for a short time today for inspection and possibly repairs, it should remain open today, they said.

If the bridge will be closed for longer than that, we'll update this story.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.