Estherwood bridge damaged but open for traffic

The Estherwood Bridge was hit by an 18-wheeler around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a post by the Estherwood Police Department.

Police posted about two hours later that the bridge was closed, but when we called DOTD around 8 a.m. they told us it was open.

The damage to the bridge wasn't severe, and although it may be closed for a short time today for inspection and possibly repairs, it should remain open today, they said.

If the bridge will be closed for longer than that, we'll update this story.