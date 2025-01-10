Driver arrested in fatal November crash

State Police have booked a Youngsville man in connection with the traffic death of another man last year.

Billy Kritzer, 41, was booked into the Acadia Parish jail on charges of vehicular homicide and reckless operation, records show.

The arrest was made in connection with the November 19 crash that happened on U.S. 90 near Ebenezer Road.

Gilbert Price Jr., 59, of Rayne, died in the accident.

Following the crash, standard toxicology samples were collected from Kritzer for analysis, and the results revealed the presence of illegal narcotics in his system at the time of the crash. Upon receiving the results, Troopers obtained an arrest warrant and booked Kritzer into Acadia Parish Correctional Facility for Vehicular Homicide and Reckless Operation.

At the time, troopers told us that Kritzer's SUV was traveling east on 90 at around 10 a.m., and Price was driving his pick-up truck west. The SUV crossed the center lane and hit the truck head-on, troopers said.

Kritzer, who was restrained, sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment. Price, who was not restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while traveling. Never drive impaired, fatigued, or distracted, follow all traffic laws, and always ensure every occupant is properly restrained. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death," a release states.