Disaster recovery center opened in Crowley

The U.S. Small Business Administration has opened two SBA Business Recovery Centers in Louisiana; one of them is in Acadia Parish.

The centers are offering services to businesses that were impacted by the drought that happened last year between September 19 and December 5.

“Given the economic losses Louisiana businesses have faced, our priority is to provide them with all the support they need to assist in their recovery,” said Francisco Sánchez Jr., associate administrator for the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at the Small Business Administration. “The center will serve as a one-stop location where businesses can find specialized assistance. Our customer service representatives will be available to offer personalized help to every business owner,” he added.

No appointment is necessary. All services are provided free of charge.

Here are the details on the Louisiana centers:

ACADIA PARISH

Business Recovery Center

Former Wells Fargo Bank Location

10 N. Parkerson Ave.

Crowley, LA 70526

Mondays – Fridays, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturdays, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

JEFFERSON PARISH

Business Recovery Center

JEDCO Conference Center

701A Churchill Pkwy

Avondale, LA 70094

Mondays – Fridays, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturdays, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

“SBA representatives will meet with each business owner to explain how an SBA disaster loan can help finance their recovery. They will answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each business owner complete their electronic loan application,” Sánchez said.

“In addition, SBA previously announced that SBA representatives will be available at the following Business Recovery Center to provide information on SBA disaster loans and business assistance on the dates and times indicated,” Sánchez continued.

For business owners who are unable to visit the Business Recovery Center, the following Virtual Business Recovery Center is also available to assist small businesses with their applications.

VIRTUAL BUSINESS RECOVERY CENTER

Monday – Friday

8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

FOCWAssistance@sba.gov

(916) 932-8925

The Louisiana Small Business Development Centers are offering free, personalized counseling to help affected businesses in their recovery. Businesses may find a LSBDC location nearest to them online at louisianasbdc.org or by calling (866) 782-4159 to request consultation. Visitors are encouraged to call first for an appointment.

LSBDC business advisors will provide business assistance to clients on a wide variety of matters designed to help small business owners re-establish their operations, overcome the effects of the disaster and plan for their future. Services include assessing business working capital needs, evaluating the business’s strength, cash flow projections, and most importantly, a review of options with the business owner to help them evaluate their alternatives and make decisions that are appropriate for their situation.

Small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses which could have been met had the disaster not occurred.

The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in all 64 Louisiana parishes along with Ashley, Chicot, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller, and Union counties in Arkansas; Adams, Amite, Claiborne, Hancock, Harrison, Issaquena, Jefferson, Marion, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, Warren and Wilkinson counties in Mississippi; Cass, Harrison, Jefferson, Marion, Newton, Orange, Panola, Sabine, and Shelby counties in Texas.

These loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact. Disaster loans can provide vital economic assistance to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing.

Eligibility is based on the financial impact of the disaster only and not on any actual property damage. These loans have an interest rate of 4 percent for small businesses and 2.375 percent for private nonprofit organizations with terms up to 30 years.

Interest does not begin to accrue until 12 months from the date of the first disaster loan disbursement. SBA disaster loan repayment begins 12 months from the date of the first disbursement.

In addition, applicants may apply online and receive additional disaster assistance information at SBA.gov/disaster . Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

The deadline to apply for economic injury is December 23, 2024.