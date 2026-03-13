Crowley woman arrested after child found walking alone in street barefoot, wearing only a diaper

A Crowley woman has been arrested after her young child was found walking alone in the street, barefoot and wearing only a diaper.

Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a young child walking in the roadway without supervision. The child was found barefoot and wearing only a diaper.

An investigation revealed the child's mother had left the child at home sleeping alone while traveling to a store more than 5 miles from the residence. No supervision was provided while the mother was away.

Deputies arrested Antisha Harmon, 36, of Crowley. Harmon was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on charges of cruelty to a juvenile and child desertion.