Crowley woman accused of tasing teen

Acadia Sheriff's deputies have arrested a Crowley woman on battery and cruelty charges; they say she tased a teenager that she believes stole from her.

Stanesha Jones was booked on Sunday with false imprisonment, cruelty to juveniles and aggravated battery.

Sheriff KP Gibson says she's accused of tasing and teenager she believes stole her gun. She held the boy against his will, and that's where the imprisonment charge came from, he said.

The gun she says was stolen was not recovered, but she was arrested, the sheriff said. Crowley Police are investigating the theft charge, he says.

" Victims have to allow law enforcement an opportunity to investigate. They can't take the law into their own hands, or they could end up on the wrong side of charges," Gibson said. "Please, let us do our jobs. You don't want to end up being a suspect instead of a victim."