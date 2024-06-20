Crowley shooting was retaliation for earlier shooting, police say

Crowley Police are looking for a local man accused of shooting someone at the Shady Oaks Apartments Wednesday evening.

Gregory Roy is the suspect in a shooting that happened around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday. One man was injured and was taken to the hospital via a private vehicle, police say.

Police believe the shooting was in retaliation for another shooting that happened a few days earlier in the same area.

Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Roy, or about either of the shootings, is asked to call Crowley Police at 337-783-1234.

Police tell us that Roy should be considered armed and dangerous. Their investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.